Big Sean Draws Inspiration From Kanye West, No I.D., And Nas [VIDEO]

Big Sean will owe the success of his sophomore album to Kanye West, Nas, and producer No I.D. The Detroit MC, has started work on his second offering, and in an interview with MTV News, explained how the aforementioned Hip-Hop dream team helped shape his craft.

“I’ve been in the studio with ’Ye, talking with ’Ye, building ideas with No I.D., even with Nas, with other people and really talking to ‘em and soaking up where their minds is at,” he said. “Then taking that and applying it to what I know myself. It ain’t no choice but to be good.

“I also have a sense of how people look at me, just by going on tour, my first solo tour, sold-out tour and seeing the people and kids who looked at me as a role model. That’s when I realized when you got the mic, you got the crowd, you gotta say something, or else your moment in time is wasted. It’s just a whole different thought mentality.”

In the year since he dropped Finally Famous, the 24-year-old’s life has changed drastically. Aside from touring all over the world, the G.O.O.D. Music team member has collaborated with just about every rapper in the game right now, and earned himself nods at this year’s BET Awards. He also plans to drop a mixtape, leading up to the album.

Check out the rest of the interview below.

Photo: Eurweb