Krayzie Bone Reportedly Fighting For His Life In LA Hospital Due To Sarcoidosis

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Sad news coming out of Los Angeles as it’s being reported that Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is currently in a hospital “fighting for his life.”

According to AllHipHop, Krayzie Bone checked himself into a Los Angeles area hospital Friday (Sept. 22) after coughing up large amounts of blood. Krayzie Bone is said to suffer from sarcoidosis, which is an inflammatory disease that causes the immune system to overreact. This causes “groups of cells to form clusters of inflamed tissue called ‘granulomas’ in one or multiple organs in the body.”

AllHipHop reports:

After Krayzie Bone underwent a cat scan, doctors discovered an artery was leaking inside one of his lungs. He underwent immediate surgery, but the bleeding didn’t stop. As of Sunday (September 23), Kray is purportedly on a breathing machine and sedated. Bizzy Bone took to his Instagram Stories with a simple message: “Pray 4 Kray.” He added, “Can’t sleep. Sometimes you just gotta pray.”

Sources added he quit smoking a few months ago, which seemed to signal something was awry. The troubling news is starting to spread on Twitter, with many sending their good energy Krayzie’s way.

The rapper’s Bone Thugs brethren Bizzy Bone took to social media to show love and support to Krayzie by posting a pic from the ’90s, which featured them alongside Puffy and Biggie and simply wrote “My 🥷🏾.”

Pray that Krayzie Bone pulls through and makes a full recovery. We can’t lose any more Hip-Hop legends way before their time.