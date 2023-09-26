Talib Kweli & Madlib ft. Roc Marciano & Westside Gunn “Richies Part Two,” Doja Cat “Agora Hills” & More | Daily Visuals 9.25.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Though he’s not as active in the game as he was back in the day, Talib Kweli is still one of the best lyricists in rap today and whenever he does drop something new, Hip-Hop purists are all ears as they know they’re in for some real ish.

Teaming up with Madlib and linking up with Roc Marciano and Westside Gunn for the animated visuals to “Richies Part Two,” the artists take a backseat and let the art speak for itself as the bars are drawn out using black-and-white animation and gives viewers something to take in and appreciate as they listen to these emcees do their thing. Dope sh*t.

On the R&B tip, Doja Cat gets supernatural with it and for her clip to “Agora Hills,” the catty crooner hits the burbs that’s been hit by a natural disaster and floats through the streets with sparkling feet before showing off the claws on her toes. That’s just OD, but we’re sure men with foot fetishes might enjoy the look.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Money Man, Don Trip, and more.

