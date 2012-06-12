Bun B gives us that Trill O.G. wisdom on “Turn It Up.” The track was produced by renowned Baltimore producer, DJ, and fashion designer, Aaron LaCrate. Check out the track after the jump.

Bun B – “Turn It Up” (prod. Aaron LaCrate) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

—

Photo: Rap Genius