President Biden Calls LL Cool J “Boy” In Name Flub

President Joe Biden made a huge error in flubbing LL Cool J’s name at an event and used the term “boy” in the midst of it.

The verbal faux pas occurred as the president was delivering remarks during the Phoenix Awards dinner held by the Congressional Black Caucus Saturday (Sept. 23), according to TMZ. LL Cool J was being honored as one of the recipients by Biden. “Representing the groundbreaking legacy of Hip-Hop in America, LL J Cool J,” Biden said, mangling the rapper’s name before saying: “By the way, that boy’s got—that man’s got biceps bigger than my thighs.”

The crowd’s reactions to the president’s gaffe were mixed with embarrassment and nervous laughter as he tried to hurriedly clean up his mistake. The situation went viral, prompting The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God to bestow the “Donkey of the Day” award to the POTUS and his writing staff. Charlamagne felt the usage of “boy” wasn’t intentional in context, noting that Biden tried to clean it up. He did feel it was more egregious that Biden got the Hip-Hop icon’s name wrong, given what he has done in entertainment. “LL Cool J is a man who’s been rapping since President Biden was MY age!” the host said. “Literally! Joe Biden was 44 when LL Cool J’s debut album came out.”

Republicans took to social media to make political swipes at Biden after the incident went viral. “If any Republican said this, there would be an eruption of outrage from the media that would be ongoing. And everyone knows it. But they’ll just let Biden slide on this, like they’ve done for all the other racist things he’s said over the decades,” Tim Murtaugh, the former communications director for former President Donald Trump wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The situation is the latest verbal gaffe for the 81-year-old Commander-In-Chief, with him declaring on Sept. 23, that “he has been to every mass shooting” when addressing the crowd during a speech announcing the White House’s opening of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention.