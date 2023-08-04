LL Cool J Drops Fiery New Freestyle On Sway’s Universe

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

LL Cool J stopped by Sway’s Universe and delivered a freestyle sure to further add to his iconic musical resume.

On Wednesday (Aug. 2), the Hip-Hop legend dropped in for an interview with Sway Calloway on his SiriusXM show ahead of the highly anticipated Rock The Bells festival, which will be held at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York this weekend. After a lively half-hour discussion, Sway asked LL Cool J to freestyle. “I don’t know if it can happen now, but man, I never had you bust a verse on my show,” he said. The veteran MC agreed to the delight of Sway and the crew.

“There was smoke when the mother’s water broke,” he began. “The doc saw the horns/ Oh my God, it’s a GOAT/ The nurse cut the cord, got shocked with a million volts/ Almost dropped him on the floor, but the baby started to float.” LL Cool J continued: “The whole world’s raving for the baby, the bell tolls/ A crowd gathered ’round, throwing punches and elbows/ Then his mama arose, and recited a poem/ Todd’s a Hip-Hop God, f**k rock ‘n’ roll.”

Earlier in the interview, LL also spoke about the impact of The F.O.R.C.E. Tour and also took time to shoot down a persistent urban rap legend that claimed The Notorious B.I.G. subliminally dissed him on “Who Shot Ya?” with the lines “Old school, new school need to learn though.” The theory was advanced by journalist Bonsu Thompson.

“I need him to stick to his day job, and if that is his day job, he might wanna reassess that shit,”, LL Cool J joked. “I got love for him, I’m just teasing. No, that’s not true. I’m in the studio when Biggie wrote ‘Who Shot Ya?’ Like, I was literally in the studio when he made the song. I was literally, physically in the studio with Notorious B.I.G. when he wrote ‘Who Shot Ya?’

He added: I said, ‘Biggie, why you smoke so much weed when you write these joints?’ He said, ‘It makes me feel like I’m in the track,’ and we just started laughing. He was doing what rappers do: ‘Old school, new school.’ He’s saying whoever want it, can get it. That’s regular … Now it’s about selling swag, and that’s okay, I’m not judging but I’m just saying, that’s 100% false.”

Check out the entire interview below.