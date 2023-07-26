Rock The Bells Festival Announces Evolved Hip-Hop Food & Drink Market

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Rock The Bells Festival has announced a newly revamped food market and the addition of a “Hip-Hop Bar” to the event in August.

Organizers for the acclaimed Hip-Hop festival have announced a new path for their food court, a first-of-its-kind culinary experience that was a smashing success last year. This year, they’re introducing the Food That Slaps Market. In addition, this year’s festival will also see the debut of the Drinks That Slap Bar, billed as the first-ever Hip-Hop bar experience.

For the Food That Slaps Market, the Rock The Bells team partnered with the renowned James Beard Foundation to conduct a search for the best culinary innovators who are tapped into Hip-Hop culture. The winners of that search include Fly Private Social, Soul and Wheel, Made From Scratch, Backyard Barbeque, and Black Rican Vegan. These vendors also were awarded a 1-year membership to the foundation’s patron program. They will be joined by Juices For Life by Styles P, Simply Fried, Mikey Likes It, Bulldog Burgers, E-40’s Goon with the Spoon, and Nas’ Sweet Chick.

With the Drinks That Slap Bar, concert-goers can now sample the best alcoholic offerings from some of Hip-Hop’s beloved artists which include Juvenile’s Juvie Juice and E-40’s Earl Stevens wine brand among other cocktails taking their themes from the culture. The Earl Stevens wine brand was launched by the Bay Area legend in 2013 with “Function”, named after his hit at the time before expanding to include other releases made in Napa Valley, California. Juvie Juice was born out of a collaboration between the 400 Degreez rapper and Urban South Brewery based in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.

The new markets will definitely be a welcome complement to the star-studded festival, which will take place on Saturday, August 5th at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York. Tickets for the Rock The Bells Festival are still available on their website.