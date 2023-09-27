Nas “Fever,” J Balvin, Usher & DJ Khaled “Dientes” & More | Daily Visuals 9.26.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With the release of his final collaborative album with Hit-Boy, Magic 3, Nas is looking to give his day-one fans something to remember and drops some new visuals for one of the album’s most popular cuts.

In his latest video for “Fever,” Nas gives his fans a behind the scenes look at how he got ready for his 50th birthday party in New York City before taking to the star-studded soiree where he was joined by the likes of P. Diddy, Carmelo Anthony, Fat Joe and AZ. Props to the Hip-Hop legend for the music he’s blessed us with throughout his illustrious career.

Back in Miami DJ Khaled unites two cultures on one track and for the clip to “Dientes,” J Balvin collaborates with Usher to get the good people of South Beach to turn up from the streets to the arcade. Sneakerheads looking at J Balvin dancing in those limited-edition J Balvin x Air Jordan 3’s and feeling lowkey salty over that drop this past weekend. Damnit, SNKRS app!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Little Brother, K Carbon, and more.

NAS – “FEVER”

J BALVIN, USHER & DJ KHALED – “DIENTES”

LITTLE BROTHER – “WISH ME WELL”

K CARBON – “CARBON FREESTYLE 2”

21 LIL HAROLD – “GTA”

CONNIE DIAMOND – “GHETTO & RATCHET”

BIGALOW DA HOTSHOT – “ONA ROAD”

AYLEKS FT. NAS EBK – “DRIP CHECK”