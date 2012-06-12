Sean “Diddy” Combs Permanently Closes Atlanta Restaurant

Sean “Diddy” Combs put rumors that his Atlanta restaurant Justin’s was closed for renovations to rest, by announcing that the location will permanently shut its doors.

Despite a conflicting story from the restaurant’s manager, Solomon Fornie, Diddy issued a statement to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution in which he said that he will close the eatery to pursue “other business ventures in music, television, fashion, fragrance and spirits.”

Named after his oldest son, the Soul Food restaurant opened 14 years ago, and while the venture was not as successful as he would have hoped, Combs plans on “actively exploring business opportunities in Atlanta.”

The flagship Justin’s location opened in New York in 1997, but closed in 2007.

Photo: Hip Hop Enquirer