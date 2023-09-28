Cordae “Make Up Your Mind,” Jermaine Dupri ft. Jacquees “Pick It Up” & More | Daily Visuals 9.27.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Though Cordae is in a seemingly happy relationship with the woman who’s carrying his child, Naomi Osaka, that doesn’t mean the man can’t speak on the struggles of a relationship, right?

Well, he did and in his clip for “Make Up Your Mind,” Cordae speaks on a non-decisive girlfriend who he loves and spoils as best he can but gets on his nerves as she just doesn’t know what she wants from the relationship or life in general. Patience is a virtue, bro.

Back in the South, Jermaine Dupri is still putting on for The A and for his Jacquees assisted visuals to “Pick It Up,” the Hip-Hop legend and R&B crooner hit up an arcade with a gang of young women who were probably born well after Jermaine’s reign in the game was over. No shots. Just sayin.’ Do ya thing tho, playboy.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sauce Walka and Money Man, Money Man and Nardo Wick, and more.

CORDAE – “MAKE UP YOUR MIND”

JERMAINE DUPRI FT. JACQUEES – “PICK IT UP”

SAUCE WALKA & MONEY MAN – “PTSD”

JAHSHII – “NUMB”

SLEEPY HALLOW – “A N X I E T Y”

LIL RAMBEEZY – “LET’S DO IT”

LIL TECCA – “YVES”

GEECHI GOTTI – “LETTER TO THE BLOCC”