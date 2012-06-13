J Dilla – Rebirth of Detroit Album Stream [LISTEN]

The legendary J Dilla has left an undeniable stamp on Hip-Hop, and he continues to do so from the afterlife with Rebirth of Detroit. The album introduces some of the Motor City’s up and coming acts, thus aiding the forward progress of a city that has produced countless musical legends.

Fans can expect appearances from Danny Brown, Chuck Inglish, and many more. Stream the album after the jump. The Rebirth of Detroit dropped June 12th, and we suggest you support. REST IN POWER James “J Dilla/Jay Dee” Yancey.

Photo: Hypebeast