Wiz Khalifa DayToday ‘Office Hours’ [VIDEO]

Suffice to say, young Wiz Khalifa has some trippy tunes on the way for O.N.I.F.C. and the Taylor Gang EP. Wiz Khalifa hits the studio with Juicy J. and gets back to business in this “Office Hours” edition of Day Today.

