Def Jam’s Jeremih and Fabolous team up for the R&B artist’s new single “Ahh Shhh…“, set to live on his new “Late Nights” mixtape.
Jeremih Ft Fabolous – “Ahh Shhh…” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]
