Gucci Mane & Company To Feed Those Less Fortunate For Thanksgiving

2009 has been a tumultuous year for Gucci Mane, but not nearly as difficult as the economic woes that have crippled families throughout the nation. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the rapper’s family and friends have decided to hold their first annual “Turkey Dinner Giveaway” to feed deserving families in Gucci’s hometown.

According to representatives for Gucci, the event has long been in planning, and despite Gucci’s legal woes, he is intent in his efforts to enhance the holiday season for members of his community. Gucci stated,

“I’ve had the ability to influence lives through my music. Now I want to do that through my actions, in the right way. I hope the community receives these with the thought of a being a blessing to others in whatever capacity they can.”

On hand for the event will be CEO of Mizay Entertainment Debra Antney who manages Gucci. Other Mizay Entertainment recording artists scheduled to help with the charity endeavor are OJ Da Juiceman, Nicki Minaj, Waka Flocka Flame, Wooh Da Kid, Muffy, Sparechange, and the So Icey Boys.

Gucci Mane and team are also planning to do a Winter Wonderland” Christmas event in December. Here is the event location for Tuesday’s Turkey Dinner Giveaway.

Obsessions 4525 Glenwood Road Decatur, GA 30032