Iggy Azalea Inks A Deal With Wilhelmina Models [PHOTOS]

Iggy Azalea has landed herself a modeling contract. The Australian rapstress signed with well-known modeling agency Wilhelmina International Inc. “I’m very excited to be part of Wilhemina,” said the 22-year-old. “I’ve always had an interest in fashion, so it’s an honor to be able to expand my brand further with the very best in the industry.”

Azalea is known for her eclectic fashion sense, and previously spoke with Hip-Hop Wired about delving into other facets of the entertainment industry. “I’m definitely interested in acting, but I don’t know if I would or not,” she said. “I’ve never tried so I could be a terrible actor, and if that’s the case then I don’t think I would. I gotta try first, maybe I’ll read a script and let you know how that goes! I’m definitely interested in it.”

Photos: Tumblr

