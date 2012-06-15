Justin Bieber ft. Big Sean “As Long As You Love Me (Live On The Today Show) [VIDEO]

Justin Bieber took on the big stage of Rockefeller Center at New York City today on NBC’s The Today Show. With his new album Believe about to his stores this Tuesday, he performed some new cuts off of his album including his next single “As Long As You Love Me,” featuring Big Sean. Check out the two take on the predominantly tween crowd after the jump.

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Photo: NBC/Universal