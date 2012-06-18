2 Chainz ft. Drake – “No Lie” Preview Clip [VIDEO]

Rappers and their publicists, labels, marketing teams and whomever else that matters please take; trailers and previews of a damn four minute video are thee worst. We try not to post such wastes of time here at Hip-Hop Wired, but 2 Chainz and Drake are easily two of the hottest and most popular MCs in the game so we will begrudgingly make an exception in this case.

Tity 2 Necklaces let BET’s 106 & Park drop a preview clip of the video for “No Lie,” featuring Drizzy the bottle thrower (allegedly), the official lead single from his forthcoming, proper debut album as a soloist, Based On A T.R.U. Story. Expect the full Little X directed video to drop later this week while the G.O.O.D. Music rapper’s debut is scheduled to be in stores August 14th.

Photo: YouTube

Props: Miss Info TV