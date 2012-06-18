50 Cent Reflects On His Resourcefulness On Making 50 Cent Is The Future [VIDEO]

It has been a decade since 50 Cent’s landmark mixtape, 50 Cent Is The Future, literally hit the streets. When people say a mixtape is hitting the streets in today’s day and age, they almost always mean “E-Streets” and “Internets.” Back in 2002 when Curtis Jackson was revolutionizing the mixtape game, he literally hit the corners and got his records to touch the consumers on every corner. In this sit down with XXL, he talks about how he dealt with leaked records, recording in Kay Slay’s closet, and other crafty things he did in order to create his classic mixtape. Listen up aspiring rappers, you might learn a thing or two.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Crew Love: G.O.O.D. Music’s Twitter & Instagram Adventures [PHOTOS]

• Iggy Azalea Inks A Deal With Wilhelmina Models [PHOTOS]

• 9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

• 6 Head Scratching Moments Of Media Struggle From Nas

• Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

• Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

• Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

• Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

• Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

—

Photo: XXL