2 Chainz ft. Drake – “No Lie” [VIDEO]

At long last, the video off of 2 Chainz solo debut album is finally here. “No Lie,” is the first single off of Based On A T.R.U. Story which hits stores August 14th. In this video, 2 Chainz and Drake give us some “On-To-The-Next-One’ish” visuals complete with black and white screens, blood dripping on hot chicks, and slightly creepy makeup. I guess this video proves that Tity Two Neckless has finally made it. All we ask is trust after you hit the jump.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Crew Love: G.O.O.D. Music’s Twitter & Instagram Adventures [PHOTOS]

• Iggy Azalea Inks A Deal With Wilhelmina Models [PHOTOS]

• 9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

• 6 Head Scratching Moments Of Media Struggle From Nas

• Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

• Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

• Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

• Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

• Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

—

Photo: VEVO