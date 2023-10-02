4 Months After She Died, Jacky Oh’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

The popular “BBL,” or Brazilian butt lift, procedure of liposuction and fat transfer from one area of the body to the buttocks concluded without complication, according to the report.

The autopsy showed Jacky Oh was given several post-surgery medications — ciprofloxacin, oxycodone and ondansetron for potential infection, pain and nausea, respectively.

On May 31, a nurse advised her to stop the ondansetron and take ibuprofen for a headache that she said was worsening. She “began to feel like her head was burning” and had “difficulty speaking,” according to the report, prompting Jacky Oh’s aunt, who had traveled to Miami with her, to call 911.

Jacky Oh was found unresponsive in her hotel room when emergency services arrived. She was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital. The autopsy revealed she had swelling in her brain as well as bleeding of the skin in the torso area when she died.