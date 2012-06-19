G.O.O.D Music Will Perform At The 2012 BET Awards

G.O.O.D Music will invade the 2012 BET Music Awards, reports Vibe. Kanye West & Co. will mark their first television performance on the cable network’s annual awards ceremony. Details behind their performance have yet to be released, but there’s a pretty good chance that “Mercy” will make the set-list.

Aside from the G.O.O.D team, the show will also feature performances from Usher, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown and more. Elsewhere on the schedule, Rev. Al Sharpton will be honored with the prestigious Humanitarian Award presented by State Farm.

Hosted by Samuel L. Jackson, the ceremony will air July 1, at 8 p.m. EST.

—

Photo: Miss Info