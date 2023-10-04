Dave East ft. Cruch Calhoun “Steph & Klay,” Redman “Benjamins” & More | Daily Visuals 10.3.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Basketball season is right around the corner and while we await the first tip-off of the 2023-2024 season, Dave East is already getting in the spirit of things with his homie Cruch Calhoun.

Linking up for their visuals to “Steph & Klay,” Dave East and Cruch Calhoun basically compare themselves to the greatest shooting duo in the NBA while chowing down on some Chinese takeout before hitting the streets of Harlem and washing down their chicken wings with some adult candy juice. Y’all already know what was in that cup and it ain’t for kids.

Back in New Jeruz, Redman keeps on churning out new work to show he’s still got it and in his clip to “Benjamins,” the Hip-Hop legend sits in the passenger seat of his whip and blazing the classic “All About The Benjamins” instrumental.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Philthy Rich, Radamiz, and more.

DAVE EAST FT. CRUCH CALHOUN – “STEPH & KLAY”

REDMAN – “BENJAMINS”

PHILTHY RICH – “MAYBACK TRUCK”

RADAMIZ – “THE MONK’S FERRARI”

MARC NASTY FT. 1TAKEJAY – “SHAKE IT”

MIYAA V – “JACKIN MY BOP”

YOUNG DEVYN – “V6”

NOVAAAA – “FLIP THE PAGES”