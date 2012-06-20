50 Cent ft. Hayes – “Double Up”

Hope all these videos are cost effective. 50 Cent drops a visual for “Double Up,” featuring a cat not named Tony Yayo or Lloyd Banks. Fif and Hayes go about their rhyme business in big boy toys like exotic cars and a yacht named Claire with Miami, and vixens in tiny bikinis, serving as the backdrop.

The Tone Mason produced song is off 50 & DJ Drama’s The Lost Tape. The Queens rapper, and Oprah Winfrey’s new buddy, recently revealed the title, 5: Murder By Numbers, and artwork for his forthcoming album, which he plans to release in a month with or without his label Interscope’s support. Watch the Eif Rivera directed video for “Double Up ” below.



Photo: Interscope