Lil Yachty & J. Cole “The Secret Recipe,” DaBaby “Trickin’” & More | Daily Visuals 10.4.23

When he first burst onto the scene back in 2016, Lil Yachty unintentionally became the poster boy for the mumble rap genre that Hip-Hop purists loathed at the time. Fast forward a few years later and now the man is making records with one of the most respected and decorated MC’s the game has ever seen and we ain’t mad at that.

Linking up with J. Cole for the visuals to “The Secret Recipe” in which the two rappers kick it at an empty concert venue where Yachty performs on the stage by himself and Cole hangs in the nosebleed seats and throws some darts at one of his rap peers.

DaBaby meanwhile continues to churn out comedic clips for his cuts and in “Trickin’” the North Carolina representative throws on a perm wig and teaches a class of thick young women how he gets down in the classroom and in the make out closet. Don’t ever let this man get a teaching gig.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Uzi Vert, Mitchy Slick, and more.

LIL YACHTY & J. COLE – “THE SECRET RECIPE”

DABABY – “TRICKIN’”

LIL UZI VERT – “NFL”

MITCHY SLICK – “TAKE THIS L”

SARZ FT. CRAYON & SKRILLEX – “YO FAM!”

BORIROCK – “HOLE IN MY HEART”

SHA GZ FT. KENZO B – “CHEEEEKS!”

PYREX – “VACUUM SEALER”