Wiz Khalifa ft. 50 Cent – “Telescope” (Produced by Harry Fraud) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Wiz Khalifa took to Twitter last night to drop off a new track called “Telescope,” featuring every other day I drop a new video rapper 50 Cent. Harry Fraud hooks up another track for the Taylor Gang delegate; their previous collaboration being “Oz’s & Lbs.”

The beat is a slow groover with Wiz and Fif sound pretty good together on the track. Wiz will be headlining Under The Influence Tour next month and told Hip-Hop Wired he’s looking forward to touring with Mac Miller, Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Chiddy Bang, and Chevy Woods. “The tour is going to be crazy,” he said. “Everybody knows how we do with our music , and I think like we all want to put on the best show possible, so I think everybody is going to get that.”

Wiz Khalifa’s sophomore album, O.N.I.F.C., is due in stores August 28th. Listen to and download “Telescope” below.

[audio https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/06/Telescope-Prod.-By-Harry-Fraud.mp3]

Download: Wiz Khalifa ft. 50 Cent – “Telescope” (Produced by Harry Fraud)

Photo: Wiz Khalifa