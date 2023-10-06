Subscribe
Drake “8AM In Charlotte,” Jay Rock “Ambition (Freestyle)” & More | Daily Visuals 10.5.23

Drake shares some quality time with his baby son and Jay Rock creeps through the streets of LA. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on October 5, 2023

Showtime PPV presents Heavyweight Championship of the World: 'WILDER vs. FURY' Pre-Event VIP Party, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Dec 2018

Source: Variety / Getty

It feels like just yesterday Pusha T blew up the spot when he revealed that Drake secretly fathered a child, but these days Drizzy is more than proud to be showcasing his offspring around the board and now little Adonis is a starring in his daddy’s latest music video.

In his latest visuals to “8AM In Charlotte,” Drake has Adonis explain the drawing that he apparently sold to his daddy (we hope he got at least a few thousand for it) before little Addy rocks out to his permed-up father’s tunes and a pretty cool father-son moment that’ll live forever. We wanna know how much Drake paid for that drawing though.

Back in LA, Jay Rock keeps on dropping that gangsta ish and in his clip to “Ambition (Freestyle,” the TDE cornerstone drives around the City of Angels all by his lonesome while dropping his bars throughout the highway. Can’t believe so many heads keep sleeping on this man.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Redman, Young Scooter and Future, and more.

DRAKE – “8AM IN CHARLOTTE”

JAY ROCK – “AMBITION FREESTYLE”

REDMAN – “LA DI DA DI”

YOUNG SCOOTER & FUTURE – “HARD TO HANDLE”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “HEARD OF ME”

TEMS – “ME & U”

MANII LING – “KILLED A GIRL”

BABY BASH & PAUL WALL – “FOGGIN OUT THE CADILLAC”

Wired Video
Wired Video
15 itemsLos Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

Timestamp Drizzy: Drake Drops New “8 AM IN CHARLOTTE” Track, X Reacts As Expected

10.05.23

Hip-Hop Wired

