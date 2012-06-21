50 Cent Says Dr. Dre Is “Scattered” When It Comes To Detox [VIDEO]

For all those still holding out hope that Dr. Dre’s Detox album will see the light of day, 50 Cent has provided an update. The rapper stopped by the Tony Sculfield and the Morning Riot show on Chicago’s WGCI radio station, where he spoke on why the project has yet to be released. “He falls in love with music and he falls out of love with it,” he said. “He got a lot of good stuff playing in the studio.”

The G-Unit head also lauded Dre for setting his own musical standard. “Dre, he doesn’t have to create a formula because he was gone so long, and it gives us something that feels like The Chronic, I think everybody will be happy.” On the contrary, 50 went on to state that The Good Doctor has issues committing to a specific sound. “He’s kind of scattered. You see him working with Rick Ross, he’ll work with anybody to try and find something that feels niche, to make the record hands down, the best record out there.”

At this point Hip-Hop has a better chance of Tupac’s hologram dropping an album than Detox coming out, but feel free to keep hope alive.



http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• LeBron James Says “In Two Years Dwyane Wade Became Dwayne Wayne” [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Kate Upton Poses For GQ, Photographed By Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

• Bangin Candy: Analicia Chaves From Flo Rida’s “Wild Ones” Video [PHOTOS]

• T.I., Rick Ross, Young Jeezy, Lil Wayne & More At Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]

• Play Cloths Summer 2012 Collection ft. Stephanie “StephieSoS-xy” Arenas [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers That Will Prosper With A Proper Name Change

—

Photo: BET