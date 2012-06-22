Tony Parker Suing Club Where Drake Vs. Chris Brown Went Down For $20 Million

Tony Parker is suing W.i.P., the club were the infamous Drake vs. Chris Brown altercation went down, for $20 million after sustaining an injury to his eye during the melee. The NBA All-Star’s reasoning; the club should have never let Drizzy and Breezy in the club at the same damn time.

Parker filed the lawsuit on Thursday in NY State Supreme Court. The New York Post reports that in the lawsuit, Parker alleges that security is responsible for the “corneal laceration of the left eye and other injuries” he sustained when bottles began being hurled in the nightspot.

Brown and Drake are not named in the suit. But $20 million, Tony? A scratched cornea is nothing to play with, especially for a point guard, but why were you even in that spot, though?



Photo: NBA