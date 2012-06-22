Hit-Boy Reveals “Old School Caddy” Featuring Kid Cudi [VIDEO]

Producer/Artist Hit-Boy, who made a lot of noise a few weeks back when he dropped his rapping debut “Jay-Z Interview,” says there is plenty more in the stash. Hit-Boy talked to MTV News and spoke on a follow up song called “Old School Caddy,” that features his G.O.O.D. Music homie, Kid Cudi.

Although he had BINK! produce “Jay-Z Interview,” “Old School Caddy,” is self produced and says it has a “classic hip-hop feel.” “Aquemini is one of my favorite albums by OutKast. I wanted to do a record that felt like it could’ve been on there but for our generation,” Hit-Boy says. “I did the record and I let Cudi hear it, and he asked to be a part of it, so it was just an organic, great thing.” Check out the video after the jump.

Photo: MTV News

