Casey Veggies – “Swag On A Milli” [VIDEO]

Casey Veggies takes a trip to the great north for the video for “Swag On A Milli.” The young rapper’s Customized Greatly Vol. 3  has been making the rounds for the past couple of months and this song is one of the stand out cuts.

Filmed in Toronto, CA; Casey meets fans at an in-store signing whilst decked out in Billionaire Boys Club clothing and kicking it with Anwar Carrots in a fly whip. check the video out for yourself after the jump. 
Photo: YouTube

