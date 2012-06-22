Casey Veggies – “Swag On A Milli” [VIDEO]

Casey Veggies takes a trip to the great north for the video for “Swag On A Milli.” The young rapper’s Customized Greatly Vol. 3 has been making the rounds for the past couple of months and this song is one of the stand out cuts.

Filmed in Toronto, CA; Casey meets fans at an in-store signing whilst decked out in Billionaire Boys Club clothing and kicking it with Anwar Carrots in a fly whip. check the video out for yourself after the jump.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

Photo: YouTube