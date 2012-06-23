Kanye West’s Atlantic City Shows Sell Out Within Minutes

Kanye West is a sell-out. Tickets for the Chicago rapper’s upcoming two-night stint at the Revel Resort & Casino in Atlantic City were snatched up within minutes of being released, Friday (June 22). Fans paid between $99-$500 for a chance to see Mr. West in the flesh next month.

According to All Hip Hop, the sold-out tickets have been placed on third-party websites like StubHub, for upwards of $3,000 each.

Like Beyoncé before him, performing at the newly opened hotel and casino will mark a reintroduction of sorts. While he has been on the road with Jay-Z for their Watch the Throne tour, the Revel show marks Ye’s first solo-return to the stage since performing to a packed crowd at the 2011 Essence Music Festival.

West’s show will take place at Revel’s Ovation Hall on July 6 and 7.

