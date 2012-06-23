CLOSE
HomeNews

Kanye West’s Atlantic City Shows Sell Out Within Minutes

Leave a comment

Kanye West is a sell-out. Tickets for the Chicago rapper’s upcoming two-night stint  at the Revel Resort & Casino in Atlantic City were snatched up within minutes of being released, Friday (June 22). Fans paid between $99-$500 for a chance to see Mr. West in the flesh next month.

According to All Hip Hop, the sold-out tickets have been placed on third-party websites like StubHub, for upwards of $3,000 each.

Like Beyoncé  before him, performing at the newly opened hotel and casino will mark a reintroduction of sorts. While he has been on the road with Jay-Z for their Watch the Throne tour, the Revel show marks Ye’s first solo-return to the stage since performing  to a packed crowd at the 2011 Essence Music Festival.

West’s show will take place at Revel’s Ovation Hall on July 6 and 7.

 

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Former NBA Player Jayson Williams’ Post-Prison Goal Is To “Be Better” [PHOTOS]

The Hater’s Guide To Handling A Potential Miami Heat Championship [PHOTOS]

LeBron James Says “In Two Years Dwyane Wade Became Dwayne Wayne” [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Kate Upton Poses For GQ, Photographed By Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

Bangin Candy: Analicia Chaves From Flo Rida’s “Wild Ones” Video [PHOTOS]

T.I., Rick Ross, Young Jeezy, Lil Wayne & More At Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]

Play Cloths Summer 2012 Collection ft. Stephanie “StephieSoS-xy” Arenas [PHOTOS]

10 Rappers That Will Prosper With A Proper Name Change

Photo:

Atlantic City , G.O.O.D. Music , Kanye West

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close