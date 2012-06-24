Iggy Azalea ft. T.I. & B.o.B – “M.D.M. (Million Dollar Misfits)” [LISTEN]

Iggy Azalea’s forthcoming EP, Glory, is now TBD, but it isn’t stopping her from dropping new music from the project. The Australian rapper, and Wilhelmina model, shares “M.D.M. (Million Dollar Misfits),” featuring her Grand Hustle brethren T.I. and B.o.B.

Tip handles the chorus while Iggy and Bobby Ray trade rhymes over a literally buzzing, uptempo track. The Grand Hustle signee recently revealed that it was her decision to sign with The Kang that put the kabosh on a pending record deal with Interscope Records. Peep Hip-Hop Wired’s recent interview with Iggy Azalea here. The Grand Hustle rapper’s proper debut, The New Classic, is due out later this year.

Listen to the Bei Major produced ““M.D.M. (Million Dollar Misfits)” below.

—

Photo: Instagram