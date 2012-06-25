Exclusive: Kendrick Lamar Calls His Debut “The Best Album Done In 20 Years”

Kendrick Lamar has been the talk of Hip-Hop as of late, and although there is a lot riding on his forthcoming Good Kid in A Mad City debut, the rapper wants to assure the public that it will live up to the hype. “[It will be] the best album done in 20 years,” Lamar tells Hip-Hop Wired. “It feels good to know where I come from, and how far I’m trying to go and where I’m at now.”

As far as production, the Compton, Calif. native kept it “real in house,” praising Dr. Dre for not pressuring him to do otherwise. “Dre gave me freedom to do what I wanted to do, that’s the blessing about it,” he adds, noting that working with one of the biggest names in music has reinforced much of the standards that he already lives by. “The biggest lesson I learned [from Dre] was something I already knew, just to keep the passion for it. This man got millions of dollars, but he still wants to go in there and perfect his craft, and put out the best product,” he continued.

In putting together the album, Lamar has no set creative process, instead, the kind of music he makes is dependent on how he feels in the moment. “Just waking up in the morning, feeling a certain way, hearing the beat that matches that mood I’m in and going in off that. I don’t really want to force nothing. If I’m not in a feel good mood, I’m not gon’ do a feel good song. I’ma do a song that makes sense right then and there.”

Lamar also marches to the beat of his own drum, in planing his schedule. While most artists try to clock as many performance as possible during the summer months, the 25-year-old has a different idea of how to soak up the good weather. “Riding through the city,” he said of his plans for the summer. “I’ma be in Compton, with my people, let ‘em know that it’s real, that’s the whole point.”

Good Kid in a Mad City is due out October 2

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Green” [PHOTOS]

• 7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop

• Former NBA Player Jayson Williams’ Post-Prison Goal Is To “Be Better” [PHOTOS]

• The Hater’s Guide To Handling A Potential Miami Heat Championship [PHOTOS]

• LeBron James Says “In Two Years Dwyane Wade Became Dwayne Wayne” [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

• Bangin Candy: Analicia Chaves From Flo Rida’s “Wild Ones” Video [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers That Will Prosper With A Proper Name Change

—

Photo: Taste Makerz