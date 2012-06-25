Throwback: Jay-Z Brings Michael Jackson Out At Hot 97’s Summer Jam [VIDEO]

It’s hard to believe, but today marks the three-year anniversary of the death of Michael Jackson. With legions of fans around the world, record-breaking album sales, and other career feats, Jackson earned his King of Pop title, but he was also down with Hip-Hop.

Back in 2001 Jay-Z brought MJ on stage at Hot 97’s Summer Jam, and his presence immediately stole the show. Having someone of Jackson’s notoriety even step on a stage with the Roc was big, but the fact that Hov was able to make it happen shows his true power.

Check out video of the pivotal moment (be on the lookout for Jay’s struggle face, the moment he realizes that bringing Dame Dash along wasn’t a good idea).

For an added Jackson fix, click below to view classic photos of the King of Pop.

//

//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Green” [PHOTOS]

• 7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop

• Former NBA Player Jayson Williams’ Post-Prison Goal Is To “Be Better” [PHOTOS]

• The Hater’s Guide To Handling A Potential Miami Heat Championship [PHOTOS]

• LeBron James Says “In Two Years Dwyane Wade Became Dwayne Wayne” [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

• Bangin Candy: Analicia Chaves From Flo Rida’s “Wild Ones” Video [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers That Will Prosper With A Proper Name Change

—

Photo: Highbrid Nation

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »