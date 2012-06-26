50 Cent Injured In Car Accident Involving A Mack Truck [PHOTOS]

After having a scare with food poisoning earlier this year, 50 Cent landed himself back in the hospital last night after a collision with a Mack truck. According to ThisIs50.com, on Monday night on the Long Island Expressway in New York City, Curtis was riding in his trademark bulletproof SUV when a red mack truck rear-ended 50’s ride and the SUV “almost flipped over.”

The truck driver reportedly told police his cargo shifted and that’s when he lost control of the vehicle. 50 Cent was taken to a nearby Queens hospital where tests are being run on his neck and back. As of now, no serious injuries have been reported. Developing…



