Chris Brown ft. B.o.B – “Get Down” [LISTEN]

Following his recent announcement, Chris Brown comes through with a new collab with B.o.B titled “Get Down”, set to miss the final cut for his July 3rd release, “Fortune”. The Virginian has refocused his sights on making quality rap music for his fans and critics alike.

Although Brown may feel that he impressed the King Of Pop with this record, the poor offering only takes attention away from the bottle throwing incident that he and Tony Parker fell victim to two weeks ago.

In addition, Chris has also released the behind the scenes footage with Riveting Entertainment for his “Don’t Wake Me Up” video, which premiered already. Hit the next page to check that out.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• A$AP Rocky Rocks Weird Clothes For WAD Magazine [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Green” [PHOTOS]

• 7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop

• The Hater’s Guide To Handling A Potential Miami Heat Championship [PHOTOS]

• LeBron James Says “In Two Years Dwyane Wade Became Dwayne Wayne” [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

• Bangin Candy: Analicia Chaves From Flo Rida’s “Wild Ones” Video [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers That Will Prosper With A Proper Name Change

—

Photo: RealTalkNY/Nigel D.

1 2Next page »