Kendrick Lamar Freestyles On Tim Westwood [VIDEO]

Fresh off his California appearance , Kendrick Lamar goes across the pond to chop it up with Tim Westwood. As expected, the TDE standout spazzes out in the freestyle segment. He recently released a statement to HipHopWired, stating his debut album will be “the best debut album in 20 years.” Good Kid Mad City drops October 2nd.

In this video, Kendrick follows the tradition of all rappers when they hit up Tim Westwood’s show and kicks something off the top of the dome for the listeners across the pond. Watch Westwood get his usual excitement on during the bars after the jump.

