Drake Previews New Music While Puffing Off A Khalil Mamoon [VIDEO]

Drake is back home after wrapping up his nationwide Club Paradise tour and it seems like he hasn’t slowed down from getting any work done in his studio. The “HYFR” rapper got on his OVO blog recently and released this video of himself smoking on off a Khalil Mamoon and listening to some new music.

No telling who produced this, no telling where this will land and no telling when it will come out, but by the sounds of it Drake might continue his hot 2012. From “Stay Schemin,” “No Lie,” “Pop That,” and of course, “The Motto,” can you still deny the Canadian’s music? Even if he (allegedly) tosses a few bottles?

YOLO.

