Nardwuar Vs. Asher Roth [VIDEO]

The Human Serviette Nardwuar takes on Asher Roth in this week’s interview. The extremely well thought out researcher and awkward interviewer talks to Asher about his famed high school where an ESPN reporter had relations with his high school teacher, who was a student at that time.

Asher also receives vinyl records from Nardwuar including Phat Blunts, The Sadies, and many more. Hit the jump to see what you want to see.



http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• A$AP Rocky Rocks Weird Clothes For WAD Magazine [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Green” [PHOTOS]

• 7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop

• The Hater’s Guide To Handling A Potential Miami Heat Championship [PHOTOS]

• LeBron James Says “In Two Years Dwyane Wade Became Dwayne Wayne” [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

• Bangin Candy: Analicia Chaves From Flo Rida’s “Wild Ones” Video [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers That Will Prosper With A Proper Name Change

—

Photo: i am OTHER