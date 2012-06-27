Future, Ludacris & Diddy – “Same Damn Time (Remix)” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

Future kept it local on the shoot for his “Same Damn Time” remix. The visual accompaniment to the single, featuring Ludacris and Diddy was shot in his hometown of Atlanta. From the looks of it, chains, bedazzled tiger t-shirts, and Luda’s own Conjure cognac took center stage on the set of the forthcoming video.

The single is off the 26-year-old rapper’s Pluto album which dropped in April. As of June 3, the release has pushed 97,000.

Check out photos from the shoot below.

Photos: HipHop-N-More

