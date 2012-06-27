The Game returns an adds a verse to Meek Mill‘s Dreamchasers 2 banger with Big Sean. On “Burn,” Jayceon Taylor gives the high adrenaline record another boost courtesy of DJ Orator.

In typical Game fashion, you better believe that there was going to be a ton of name drops in his record. He also calls Tony Parker of the San Antonio Spurs a “b**ch” for suing W.I.P. for the Drake/Chris Brown fiasco. https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/06/Game-Burn-Remix.mp3

Meek Mill, Big Sean & The Game – “Burn” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Behind The Scenes Of Trina’s “I’m Back” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• Willow Smith Gets A “Fake” Tongue Ring [PHOTOS]

• A$AP Rocky Rocks Weird Clothes For WAD Magazine [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Green” [PHOTOS]

• 7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop

• The Hater’s Guide To Handling A Potential Miami Heat Championship [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

• 10 Rappers That Will Prosper With A Proper Name Change