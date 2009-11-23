Canibus Sending Shots At Eminem…Again?? (Audio Included)

“If Proof was alive, he’s be dying inside. You ain’t no Hip-Hop messiah, you a Beyotch cause you dissed Mariah. Shyte like that, supposed to be private.”

“Pop Killer”

It looks like old wounds heal slow as Canibus has set his sights back on Eminem to release another diss track at the Detroit native.

Rumored to be titled “Pop Killer,” the rapper, alongside another rapper known as DZK, digs up the past beef as he goes in on Mr. Mathers.

“I’ma fry you on behalf of Mariah and Michael, put you back on dem drugs, make you suicidal. You can’t shut the record down, n*gga it’s viral.”

For those that don’t know the history, beef between the two reportedly started back in 1998 before Shady was even signed. Em states that he was approached by Canibus and Wyclef Jean and was asked if he wrote the lyrics to LL Cool J’s diss track “The Ripper Strikes Back” which he denied, but added that Bus was rude with him.

Bus later tried to apologize for the incident by showing up at the Warped Tour in 1999 and asked him to rap along with him on the track “Phuck U,” but Shady turned it down, allegedly because he felt the track was a diss to Cool J.

Shots were allegedly fired initially on The Slim Shady LP and escalated once Canibus did his own version of “Stan” from The Marshall Mathers LP where he saved the life of the title character. The two continued to spar with each other up to 2002.

“He’s a devil in a red dress on MTV. He signed more Black people than a basketball team. What you tryna say subconsciously, you can’t ride the beat like me. Consciously, you know I’ll rock you to sleep. Slim Shady, you a coward cause you scared to rap with me. The only Black man you respect is 50. And the greatest rapper of all time was dead right and dead wrong, you shouldn’t even have been on that song.”

Artists such as Royce Da 5’9” have started to weigh in on the attempt by the rapper to wage war once again.

RT@dopeboySHAKE: ‘I’ll be brief and let me just keep Shyte simple, can-a-Beyotch don’t want no beef with slim? Noooo’

Wherever the random diss came from, only Bis knows, but Em is one with quite the track record with battle rap. “Warning” shows that he isn’t afraid to throw a woman under the bus and his relentless references to his former wife Kim shows that he knows no bounds and can see no boundaries.

Engaging countless battles in his career ranging from Everlast to Cage to Ja Rule to Jermaine Dupri, the white rapper has earned his stripes in the battlefield. Good luck.