Prodigy And Jim Jones Might Put Out A Joint Album [VIDEO]

Looking for a new Diplomats project? Were you looking forward to a new Mobb Deep album? Well Prodigy says nuts to that and decide that him and Jim Jones are throwing around the idea of putting out a joint album.
After collaborating on “Take A Bow,” on Capo, Jim Jones’ latest album, the two say they have thrown around the idea backstage at the Club Paradise tour in New York. I didn’t even know these guys hung out, now an album? We’ll see, folks.
Props: VIBE