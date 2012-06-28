DJ Drama ‘Dream Chasin” With Al Lindstrom [VIDEO]

Aphilliates CEO DJ Drama, aka Mr. Thanksgiving, sat down with Al Lindstrom to kick off a new viral series titled ‘Dream Chasin’.’ Borrowing inspiration from Meek Mill’s mixtape series, the supplier of quality street music takes the opportunity to share his come up story.

The Philly native mentions his humble beginnings as a “house” DJ, being a below average skateboarder, and being inspired by the movie Juice. With 20 years of experience under the belt, Drama stills remembers his first party, using lunch money to purchase his first set of turntables, and his thirst to have his name showcased on party flyers as a high schooler. Dram also touches on how he ended up in Atlanta prior to enrolling in college. As the story progresses, the Gangsta Grillz creator speaks on how the Aphilliates first came together while at Clark Atlanta University.



Photo: YouTube