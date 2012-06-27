DJ Khaled ft. Kanye West & Rick Ross – “I Wish You Would” (Prod. By Hit-Boy) [LISTEN]

DJ Khaled’s upcoming Kiss The Ring album is right around the corner. To make sure you don’t forget, the Miami based DJ releases the new single “I Wish You Would” featuring Kanye West and Rick Ross. Looking to expand on previous efforts like “Take It To The Head,” Khaled is implementing his trademark formula of combining Hip-Hops biggest acts into a song, good or bad.

Flex gets to premier it but the CDQ version just released. Kiss the Ring is slated for an August 21st release.

What do you think of this new Hit-Boy produced track?

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Behind The Scenes Of Trina’s “I’m Back” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• Willow Smith Gets A “Fake” Tongue Ring [PHOTOS]

• A$AP Rocky Rocks Weird Clothes For WAD Magazine [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Green” [PHOTOS]

• 7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop

• The Hater’s Guide To Handling A Potential Miami Heat Championship [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

• 10 Rappers That Will Prosper With A Proper Name Change

—

Photo: DJ Khaled