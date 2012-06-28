CLOSE
W.i.P Nightclub Loses Liquor License After Drake, Chris Brown Brawl

The New York City nightclub which was the scene of the champagne-bottle brawl between Chris Brown and Drake, lost its liquor license Tuesday (June 26), reports the New York Daily News. The club has been in the spotlight ever since the melee, which resulted injuries and lawsuits.

According to the State Liquor Authority, W.i.P seems to be a magnet for fights, and should be penalized. “The SLA will not tolerate violent bars that break the law,” said SLA chairman Dennis Rosen.

Authorities cited the nightclub for a total of 17 violations,  plus 10 “separate assault and altercations beginning on March 11 2012, and leading up to a large brawl at the club on June 14, 2012.”

In the days after the brawl, the club’s manager, Jonathon Canter, was arrested on outstanding warrants. Meanwhile neither the R&B singer nor the Young Money rapper, have yet to face charges for their role in the situation.  But ust in case the NYPD tries to bring charges against them, Brown’s lawyer stated that his client will co-operate with authorities.

Photo: AP

