Juicy J ft. Big K.R.I.T. – “Knock U Out” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

For some time now, the Juiceman has been on a mission to introduce the world to his trippy lifestyle one track at a time. With “Bands A Make Her Dance” currently making tidal waves, Juicy J treats fans to the Big K.R.I.T. assisted and produced “Knock U Out.” The Memphis MC’s lifestyle clearly isn’t for the faint of heart, and his ad-libs reiterate that fact.

“Knock U Out” is the calm before the storm, as Juicy J plans to release an even trippier version of his Blue Dream & Lean mixtape later this year. If you don’t believe me, visuals for “Codeine Cups” should be an eye opener. You know it!

Listen to and download Juicy J’s new track below.

DOWNLOAD: Juicy J – Knock U Out f. Big K.R.I.T.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Behind The Scenes Of Trina’s “I’m Back” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• Willow Smith Gets A “Fake” Tongue Ring [PHOTOS]

• A$AP Rocky Rocks Weird Clothes For WAD Magazine [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Green” [PHOTOS]

• 7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop

• The Hater’s Guide To Handling A Potential Miami Heat Championship [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

• 10 Rappers That Will Prosper With A Proper Name Change

—

Photo: Juicy J