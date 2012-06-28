A$AP Rocky ft. Lana Del Rey – “Ridin'” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Lana Del Rey and A$AP Rocky’s recent collaboration bore some interesting fruit. Shortly after the release of Lana’s “National Anthem” video where Rocky played the role of John F. Kennedy, they collaborate again with the release of “Ridin’,“ The Kickdrums produced cut.

Originally part of The Kickdrums Follow The Leader, “Ridin'” was left off last minute and will now be part of Rocky’s debut album, LongLiveA$AP, due out September 11th. Take a listen to “Ridin'” (which Rocky tells Vice will be re-titled “My B-tch” on his debut) after the jump and if you haven’t gotten a chance to listen to Lana’s album Born To Die, fork over the ten bucks right here.

Download: A$AP Rocky Feat. Lana Del Rey – Ridin’

Photo: YouTube