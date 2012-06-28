Big Sean Talks New Album and Mixtape With Bootleg Kev [LISTEN]

Big Sean talked to Bootleg Kev down in Phoenix, AZ about a ton of new music that teh Detroit player has been working on. Most notably, he talked about a record called “Trash Bag” that features Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Pusha T and himself that he believes will own the strip clubs.

Sean also talks about the recent features he’s had the chance to takeover and the new mixtape, FFOE, that he has coming out. Check the interview down below.



http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

• Maybach Music Group’s Pop-Up Shop At ALIFE NYC [PHOTOS]

• 7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Trina’s “I’m Back” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• Willow Smith Gets A “Fake” Tongue Ring [PHOTOS]

• A$AP Rocky Rocks Weird Clothes For WAD Magazine [PHOTOS]

• 7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

—

Photo: HHW