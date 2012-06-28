Alicia Keys – “New Day” (prod. Swizz Beatz) [LISTEN]

Alicia Keys reminds us that it’s a family affair on her new tune, “New Day,” produced by her significant other, Swizz Beatz. Swizzy’s bouncy production is a change of lanes for A. Keys that she adapts to very well. “New Day” is speculated to be the songstress’s new single, set to appear on her yet to be titled fifth album.

“New Day” is the Harlem singers’ first appearance on wax since she debuted her new song, “Not Even A King”, at MTV’s Upfront. Let’s hope that these new releases are a sign of great things to come, since Alicia Keys hasn’t had an album since 2009’s The Element of Freedom.

“Celebrate a new day” after the jump.

Photo: Alicia Keys